1ST Source Bank Sells 3,766 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

1ST Source Bank reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,031 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,766 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.8% of 1ST Source Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,556,813 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $202,946,000 after buying an additional 45,480 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $277,682,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,661,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Amazon.com by 22.8% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 91,686 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,952,000 after purchasing an additional 17,044 shares during the period. Finally, Tiff Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 6.2% in the second quarter. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. now owns 115,320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $147.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 76.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $149.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,145 shares of company stock valued at $16,034,099. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

