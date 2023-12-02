ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 981,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,158 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $23,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,925,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,463,000 after acquiring an additional 525,048 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,973,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,161,000 after acquiring an additional 231,841 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 8,242,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571,926 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,778,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,902,000 after acquiring an additional 184,921 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,550,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,649,000 after acquiring an additional 271,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ACAD stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.22 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.01. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $33.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.40 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 23.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 51,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $1,132,323.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,316.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $51,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,778 shares in the company, valued at $278,934.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 51,563 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $1,132,323.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,316.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,985 shares of company stock worth $1,816,427. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

