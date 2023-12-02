Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 143.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,236 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATGE. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 12.2% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,641,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,599,000 after purchasing an additional 611,402 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,303,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,581,000 after buying an additional 115,954 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,931,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,466,000 after buying an additional 143,109 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,575,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,837,000 after buying an additional 27,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1,102.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,182,000 after acquiring an additional 845,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

NYSE ATGE opened at $58.76 on Friday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.59 and a fifty-two week high of $58.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $368.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.42 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 29,172 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $1,605,043.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 161,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,871,314.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 20,233 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $1,113,017.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 161,238 shares in the company, valued at $8,869,702.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 29,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $1,605,043.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 161,238 shares in the company, valued at $8,871,314.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATGE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.