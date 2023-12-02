Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 1,193.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 54.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 402 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 31.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $181.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $164.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $136.83 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.22 and a 52-week high of $180.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.92.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $525.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.44 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 59.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.14%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

(Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.