Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 442,503 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,666 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $22,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 28.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 13,335 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 13.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 984,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,882,000 after acquiring an additional 119,755 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 27.2% in the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 170,112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,791,000 after acquiring an additional 36,413 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 6.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 95.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Alarm.com Trading Up 3.7 %

ALRM opened at $56.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.69 and its 200-day moving average is $54.95. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.92 and a 52-week high of $62.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The business had revenue of $221.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.65 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALRM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALRM

Alarm.com Profile

(Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.