Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALGM. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 6.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 981.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth $317,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter worth $74,000. 50.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegro MicroSystems

In other news, CFO Derek D’antilio acquired 1,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.63 per share, for a total transaction of $50,041.44. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,805,693.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Allegro MicroSystems news, CEO Vineet A. Nargolwala acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $27,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,161 shares in the company, valued at $8,412,162.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek D’antilio acquired 1,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.63 per share, with a total value of $50,041.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,805,693.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $27.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.64. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $53.05.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 24.25% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $275.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Allegro MicroSystems Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

