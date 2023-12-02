Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Raised by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,651,008 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 920,996 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.1% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $736,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,225.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $147.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 76.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $149.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,438,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,145 shares of company stock worth $16,034,099. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

See Also

