Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,486 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.5% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,225.8% in the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,145 shares of company stock valued at $16,034,099. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $147.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.18, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $149.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.