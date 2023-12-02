Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Trimmed by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,979 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.6% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $24,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,225.8% in the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.88.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at $294,458,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at $294,458,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,145 shares of company stock worth $16,034,099 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $147.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $149.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

