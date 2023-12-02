Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 283,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $23,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 30.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 5.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 33.9% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 3.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 14.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,620,000 after purchasing an additional 522,698 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella Stock Down 0.3 %

Ambarella stock opened at $58.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.57. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.59 and a 52 week high of $99.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -23.40 and a beta of 1.60.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $50.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.01 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 33.72% and a negative return on equity of 14.39%. The business’s revenue was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $172,988.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 763,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,757,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $172,988.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 763,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,757,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian C. White sold 3,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $187,600.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,440,578.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,576 shares of company stock valued at $606,992 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ambarella from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ambarella from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.58.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

