Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 142.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,867 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ambarella by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,620,000 after purchasing an additional 522,698 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,832,000 after acquiring an additional 56,927 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,640,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,370,000 after acquiring an additional 626,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,434,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,042,000 after acquiring an additional 161,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,413,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,454,000 after acquiring an additional 25,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Insider Activity at Ambarella

In related news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $95,748.30. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 942,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,986,627.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian C. White sold 3,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $187,600.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,440,578.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $95,748.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 942,175 shares in the company, valued at $53,986,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,576 shares of company stock valued at $606,992. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Trading Down 0.3 %

Ambarella stock opened at $58.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.40 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.83 and a 200-day moving average of $66.57. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.59 and a 52 week high of $99.86.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $50.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.01 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 33.72%. The business’s revenue was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMBA shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Ambarella from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ambarella from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Ambarella from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.58.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMBA

Ambarella Profile

(Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.