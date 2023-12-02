Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Stock Holdings Raised by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMKR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 350.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology in the first quarter worth $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology in the first quarter worth $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 57.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. 38.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Amkor Technology Stock Up 1.0 %

AMKR stock opened at $28.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.85. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $31.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. This is a positive change from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amkor Technology news, major shareholder James J. Kim sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $232,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,594,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,395,435.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amkor Technology news, major shareholder James J. Kim sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $232,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,594,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,395,435.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $60,804.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,072.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,013,100 shares of company stock worth $232,511,953. 53.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMKR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amkor Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMKR

About Amkor Technology

(Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.