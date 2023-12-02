Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Trust Co of Kansas

Trust Co of Kansas reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,008 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.3% of Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Apple were worth $3,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 785,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $129,447,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Arista Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,919,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $646,332,000 after buying an additional 89,615 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 573,352 shares of company stock worth $101,734,290. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $191.24 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $198.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.25.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

