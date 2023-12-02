AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 896,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,880 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $23,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 397.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 50,929 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 447.9% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 146,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 119,562 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the first quarter worth about $735,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 82.7% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 52,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $48,726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Get AppLovin alerts:

AppLovin Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $38.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.83. AppLovin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $45.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. AppLovin had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $864.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APP. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on AppLovin from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on AppLovin from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wedbush lifted their target price on AppLovin from $48.00 to $58.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on AppLovin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AppLovin

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 300,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $11,613,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,351,446 shares in the company, valued at $284,574,474.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 300,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $11,613,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,351,446 shares in the company, valued at $284,574,474.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $221,568.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,157,619 shares of company stock worth $46,591,335 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.