Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 75,839 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Avidity Biosciences were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RNA. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 22.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Avidity Biosciences by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RNA shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avidity Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.17.
Avidity Biosciences Price Performance
Avidity Biosciences stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.46. The company has a market cap of $600.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.10.
Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,995.34% and a negative return on equity of 36.55%. On average, analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Avidity Biosciences
Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease is under phase 1/2 clinical trial.
