Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 75,839 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Avidity Biosciences were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RNA. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 22.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Avidity Biosciences by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RNA shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avidity Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Avidity Biosciences stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.46. The company has a market cap of $600.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.10.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,995.34% and a negative return on equity of 36.55%. On average, analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease is under phase 1/2 clinical trial.

