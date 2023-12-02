Barden Capital Management Inc. Sells 272 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Barden Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,590 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 120,235.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,784,345,000 after buying an additional 116,383,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,263,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $147.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $149.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,750,889.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,438,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,750,889.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,145 shares of company stock valued at $16,034,099. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

