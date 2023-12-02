BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 241.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,829 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 42,935 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 270.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 124,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 90,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in BellRing Brands by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BellRing Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $53.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.04. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.21 and a 12 month high of $53.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $472.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.65 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 49.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BRBR shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on BellRing Brands from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.93.

BellRing Brands Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

