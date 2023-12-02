BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Stake Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 504,019 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,402 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of BlueLinx worth $47,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in BlueLinx in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in BlueLinx in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in BlueLinx by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BlueLinx by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in BlueLinx by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Insider Activity at BlueLinx

In related news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total value of $272,655.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,384.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 5,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $464,539.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,494.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total value of $272,655.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,384.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlueLinx Trading Up 5.1 %

NYSE:BXC opened at $92.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.01. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.80 and a fifty-two week high of $98.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.41. The stock has a market cap of $809.38 million, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.83.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.05). BlueLinx had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $809.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlueLinx Holdings Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

