BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Buys 17,452 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,452 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Gray Television by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 460.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gray Television stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.34 million, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.68. Gray Television, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $14.40.

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.26). Gray Television had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.84%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GTN. TheStreet cut shares of Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Gray Television in a report on Monday, August 7th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gray Television has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.60.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Antenna TV, Telemundo, and Cozi; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

