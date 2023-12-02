BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Cuts Stock Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lowered its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,395 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 9.1% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 40,766 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 188,500 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at $271,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 18.1% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,549 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75,453 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEP. Mizuho lowered their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.20.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

NYSE:NEP opened at $25.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.99. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $20.17 and a 52 week high of $80.01.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.8675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.66%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 260.90%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.