BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Decreases Position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lessened its holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Florin Court Capital LLP purchased a new position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $753,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,180,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,834 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the first quarter valued at about $854,000.

ESPO stock opened at $55.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.01. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 12-month low of $41.52 and a 12-month high of $59.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.77.

The VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Video Gaming & eSports index, a market-cap-weighted index of global firms involved in video gaming and eSports. ESPO was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

