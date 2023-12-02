BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Decreases Stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lowered its stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,195 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in eXp World were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of eXp World during the second quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 65.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 322.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of eXp World during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 313.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of eXp World from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

In other news, Director Jason Gesing sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $385,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,297,858 shares in the company, valued at $44,302,702.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

EXPI stock opened at $12.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 431.48 and a beta of 2.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average is $17.66. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $25.39.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). eXp World had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Research analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 666.89%.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a technology platform that provides 24/7 access to collaboration tools, training, and social communities for real estate agents and employees.

