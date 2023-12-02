BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Has $894,000 Stock Position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,745 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 1.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 10.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 2.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut SpartanNash from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on SpartanNash from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th.

SpartanNash Stock Performance

SPTN stock opened at $22.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $781.12 million, a PE ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.64. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $33.85.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 0.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

SpartanNash Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.49%.

SpartanNash Profile

(Free Report)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.