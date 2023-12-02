BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Has $917,000 Holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC reduced its stake in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,572 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Mercury General by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Mercury General by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury General Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of Mercury General stock opened at $38.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.77. Mercury General Co. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $39.47.

Mercury General Increases Dividend

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $1.15. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Mercury General had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 8.85%. Research analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -69.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

