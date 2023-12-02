BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Has $918,000 Stock Holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) by 13.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 257,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,651 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 1,210.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 189,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 175,259 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 33,453 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 218.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 132,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 91,093 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 267,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sun Valley Gold LLC lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC now owns 4,269,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

BTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.25 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com lowered B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on B2Gold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

BTG stock opened at $3.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.65. B2Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.00.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $477.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.00 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 13.95%. On average, analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

