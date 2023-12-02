BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Has $937,000 Stock Holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lessened its holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,242 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in GameStop were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 323.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of GME opened at $15.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -46.36 and a beta of -0.21. GameStop Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $27.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,220 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $65,030.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 81,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,495.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other GameStop news, Director Lawrence Cheng acquired 4,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.64 per share, with a total value of $84,107.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,019.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $65,030.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 81,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,495.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,872 shares of company stock valued at $260,835. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GME shares. StockNews.com downgraded GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

