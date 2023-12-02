BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Reduces Stock Holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC decreased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 312,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,450,000 after acquiring an additional 21,636 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,186,000. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 25th. Bank of America upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.50.

Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $68.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.71 and a twelve month high of $91.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.95.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $57.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.88 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.79% and a negative net margin of 90.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Axsome Therapeutics

In other news, Director Mark Coleman sold 11,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $828,293.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,043.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.