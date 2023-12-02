BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Sells 110,376 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC reduced its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,376 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 198.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 73.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 486.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 24.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Valley National Bancorp

In related news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total value of $864,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 591,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,108,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ VLY opened at $9.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.14. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $12.61.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $871.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

