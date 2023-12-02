BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Sells 187,335 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC decreased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) by 64.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,089 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 187,335 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Digital Turbine by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Stock Up 9.0 %

Shares of Digital Turbine stock opened at $5.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The company has a market cap of $513.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $143.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.00 million. Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 95,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $639,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,589,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,698,371.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 95,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $639,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,589,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,698,371.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.44 per share, with a total value of $128,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 350,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,254,354.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

Digital Turbine Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

