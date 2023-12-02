BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Sells 4,629 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC trimmed its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,629 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,002,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 15.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 5.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 12,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the second quarter valued at $265,000. 67.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PIPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:PIPR opened at $158.20 on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $120.97 and a 1-year high of $162.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.40 and a 200 day moving average of $144.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.06. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $289.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.28%.

About Piper Sandler Companies

(Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.