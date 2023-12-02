BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Sells 4,854 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lessened its stake in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,854 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 920 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of UniFirst from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP David A. Difillippo sold 6,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.26, for a total value of $1,044,112.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,054.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UniFirst Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $171.48 on Friday. UniFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $150.50 and a 12-month high of $205.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.83.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The textile maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.12. UniFirst had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $571.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UniFirst Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 22.46%.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

