BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Sells 5,726 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC reduced its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,726 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WBS. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 7.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 84,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 25.0% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 126,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after buying an additional 25,400 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at about $2,008,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.08.

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $46.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.61. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $677.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.11 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.65%.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

