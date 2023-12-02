BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Trims Stock Holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lessened its holdings in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,510 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in ePlus were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ePlus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in ePlus in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in ePlus by 862.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ePlus by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ePlus by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ePlus alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLUS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ePlus in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ePlus from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

ePlus Stock Performance

PLUS stock opened at $65.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ePlus inc. has a 12-month low of $41.71 and a 12-month high of $75.90.

ePlus Company Profile

(Free Report)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.