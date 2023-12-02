BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Trims Stock Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC cut its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,629 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIPR. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 328.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 275.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PIPR shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $158.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $120.97 and a 12 month high of $162.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.40 and its 200-day moving average is $144.27.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $289.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.40 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 57.28%.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

