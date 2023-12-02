Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 295,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,887 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $24,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at $33,934,000. abrdn plc purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,696,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Boot Barn by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 662,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,787,000 after buying an additional 342,539 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 77.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 524,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,388,000 after acquiring an additional 228,360 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 191.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,524,000 after acquiring an additional 214,704 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Stock Up 7.0 %

NYSE:BOOT opened at $78.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 2.37. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.62 and a 52-week high of $104.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $374.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.44 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 9.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BOOT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Boot Barn from $113.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Boot Barn from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Boot Barn from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boot Barn

In other news, CFO James M. Watkins sold 15,099 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $1,135,293.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,819 shares in the company, valued at $963,860.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Boot Barn

(Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Stories

