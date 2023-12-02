Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,296 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cactus were worth $23,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 59.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus during the first quarter worth $27,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 886.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WHD opened at $42.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.03. Cactus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). Cactus had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $287.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Cactus’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cactus in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Cactus from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cactus from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Cactus in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut Cactus from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cactus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In other Cactus news, COO Steven Bender sold 19,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $1,066,071.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cactus news, COO Steven Bender sold 19,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $1,066,071.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 108,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $6,106,766.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,320 shares in the company, valued at $12,321,397.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,362 shares of company stock valued at $15,002,271 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

