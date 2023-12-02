Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Position Lowered by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC decreased its stake in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Caleres were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 108,172.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,231,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $718,119,000 after purchasing an additional 32,201,784 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Caleres by 56.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,326,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,933,000 after acquiring an additional 480,052 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Caleres by 1,043.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 320,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,149,000 after acquiring an additional 292,808 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Caleres by 162.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 361,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,825,000 after acquiring an additional 224,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Caleres by 92.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 451,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,722,000 after acquiring an additional 217,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Douglas Koch sold 12,350 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $344,935.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,749,786.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Douglas Koch sold 12,350 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $344,935.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,749,786.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 16,426 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $474,875.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 485,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,022,940.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,232 shares of company stock valued at $3,422,080. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

CAL opened at $31.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.42 and its 200-day moving average is $25.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.86. Caleres, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $31.68.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The textile maker reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $761.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.07 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 30.46% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAL. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Caleres from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caleres in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

