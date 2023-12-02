Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,888,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,297 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of Caleres worth $45,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caleres by 108,172.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,231,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $718,119,000 after acquiring an additional 32,201,784 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Caleres by 56.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,326,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,933,000 after acquiring an additional 480,052 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Caleres by 1,043.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 320,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after acquiring an additional 292,808 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Caleres by 162.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 361,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after acquiring an additional 224,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Caleres by 92.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 451,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after acquiring an additional 217,055 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAL opened at $31.18 on Friday. Caleres, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $31.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.81.

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The textile maker reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Caleres had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 30.46%. The business had revenue of $761.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caleres in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Caleres from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

In other news, SVP Douglas Koch sold 12,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $344,935.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,749,786.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $25,989.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 563,683 shares in the company, valued at $15,535,103.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Koch sold 12,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $344,935.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,786.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 122,232 shares of company stock worth $3,422,080. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

