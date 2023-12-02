Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Free Report) by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 100,510 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CERE. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 9,285 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 11.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 251,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,809,000 after purchasing an additional 146,019 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Cerevel Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CERE opened at $26.00 on Friday. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.59 and a 12 month high of $35.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 8.72 and a quick ratio of 8.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.52.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cerevel Therapeutics

In other news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $1,203,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at $65,085.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $1,203,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at $65,085.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Investors Llc purchased 5,480,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.81 per share, for a total transaction of $124,999,986.12. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 65,679,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,498,155,804.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,501 shares of company stock worth $2,767,443. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

Read More

