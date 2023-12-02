Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 251 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CW. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 119.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter worth $44,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 40.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CW. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $227.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised Curtiss-Wright from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.25.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $219.05 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $156.76 and a twelve month high of $219.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.38 and a 200-day moving average of $193.63.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $724.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.98%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

