Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 101,056.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,988,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,350,000 after buying an additional 1,986,767 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,383,000 after buying an additional 1,017,969 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 13.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,593,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,313,000 after buying an additional 897,911 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $147,735,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter worth $89,157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Stock Performance

MDB opened at $435.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of -125.79 and a beta of 1.16. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.02 and a twelve month high of $442.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $364.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $368.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $423.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.93 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 16.21% and a negative return on equity of 29.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 7,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.03, for a total transaction of $3,106,797.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,027 shares in the company, valued at $36,503,740.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.50, for a total transaction of $2,337,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,201,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,851,430.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 7,577 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.03, for a total transaction of $3,106,797.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,027 shares in the company, valued at $36,503,740.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 327,654 shares of company stock worth $117,219,266. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDB. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $424.00 to $471.00 in a report on Sunday, September 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $419.74.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

