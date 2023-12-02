Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys New Position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 24,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CGMS. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGMS opened at $26.46 on Friday. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.89.

About Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

