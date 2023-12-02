Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Decreases Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Charter Communications by 16.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Charter Communications by 1.7% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 23,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,340,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total transaction of $34,496,555.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $401.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $421.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $397.97. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $302.21 and a 12-month high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.52. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Charter Communications from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $501.52.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

