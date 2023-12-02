Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $640,000 Stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,336 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,123 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought a new stake in Transocean during the 1st quarter valued at $111,278,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Transocean by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,992,307 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $178,031,000 after purchasing an additional 10,962,276 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP increased its stake in Transocean by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 23,094,545 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $146,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Transocean by 5,526.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,872,028 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $35,975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Transocean by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,330,357 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $83,586,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Transocean alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Transocean from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Transocean from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Transocean in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Transocean from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Transocean Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RIG opened at $6.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.96. Transocean Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average is $7.30.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.22 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 44.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Transocean Profile

(Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.