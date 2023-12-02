Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $649,000 Stock Position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 38.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,375,000 after buying an additional 22,001 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in DoubleVerify by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 789,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,725,000 after purchasing an additional 19,065 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in DoubleVerify by 163.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 234,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,119,000 after purchasing an additional 145,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in DoubleVerify by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 99,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 7,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zagorski acquired 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.36 per share, for a total transaction of $50,055.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,127,696.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DoubleVerify news, CEO Mark Zagorski bought 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.36 per share, with a total value of $50,055.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 357,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,127,696.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $338,342.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at $5,506,433.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,782 shares of company stock worth $2,565,789 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

DV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.88.

Shares of NYSE:DV opened at $33.41 on Friday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $42.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.91.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.05 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

