Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Stock Position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report) by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPH. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 778,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,407,000 after acquiring an additional 480,478 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 298.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 400,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,571,000 after acquiring an additional 300,300 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,231,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,638,000 after acquiring an additional 212,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 1,225.5% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 67,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 62,036 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ PPH opened at $78.72 on Friday. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 52 week low of $73.40 and a 52 week high of $83.35. The firm has a market cap of $400.68 million, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.00.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Dividend Announcement

About VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3398 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

