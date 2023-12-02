Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 2,003 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,290,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,411,000 after acquiring an additional 526,545 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,209,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,962,000 after buying an additional 452,510 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,374,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,702,000 after buying an additional 82,129 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 465,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after buying an additional 148,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 351,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after buying an additional 28,029 shares in the last quarter.

IFV stock opened at $18.72 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $16.20 and a twelve month high of $18.91. The firm has a market cap of $192.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.75 and a 200 day moving average of $18.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.0493 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an ETF-of-ETFs that tracks a momentum-driven, country\u002Fregion rotation index of international equities. The index is equal-weighted. IFV was launched on Jul 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

