Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 4,402 Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Azenta were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Azenta by 13.1% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Azenta in the first quarter worth about $147,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Azenta by 27.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 463,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,666,000 after purchasing an additional 98,845 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Azenta by 354.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 259,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,096,000 after acquiring an additional 202,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Azenta by 2.7% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 34,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AZTA. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

Azenta Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AZTA opened at $57.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -321.98 and a beta of 1.52. Azenta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $63.60.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $165.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.91 million. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. Azenta’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Azenta Profile

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

