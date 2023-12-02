Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 1,045 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $23.63 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $24.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.47 and a 200-day moving average of $23.07. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

