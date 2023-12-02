Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 1,688 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THC. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 434.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 236.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 94.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on THC. StockNews.com began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.31.

Shares of THC opened at $71.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.87 and its 200 day moving average is $69.98. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $42.99 and a 12-month high of $85.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $331,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,646.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

